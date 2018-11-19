Airport Transforming Into a Wizarding World

The Changi Airport in Singapore teamed up with Warner Bros Singapore to make your travel magical by transforming their airport terminals into scenes from “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts.”

In an experience for all ages terminals will be transformed into scenes like Newt Scamander’s Menagerie, Hogsmeade Village, Zonko’s Joke Shop, and Diagon Alley.

Plus you’ll be able to play games inspired by Quidditch and even enjoy sonow inside the terminal while you wait for your flight.

The Wizarding World Holiday will be going on from now until February of next year, just don’t miss your flight being caught up in the Wizarding World.

How bad do you want to see this for yourself? What other fictional world would you like to come to life in an airport?