AJ McLean and wife Rochelle have temporarily separated “to work on ourselves”

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife of 11 years, Rochelle Deanna Karidis, are temporarily separating.

ABC Audio received a statement from AJ’s rep, which reads, “Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.”

At this time, the couple doesn’t anticipate their separation to be permanent. “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family,” their statement continued.

The couple is asking for privacy at this time, writing, “Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

AJ and Rochelle share two daughters, 10-year-old Elliott — who changed her name from Ava — and 6-year-old Lyric.

AJ previously called Rochelle his “superhero” during his stint on Dancing with the Stars. He said during his 2020 run, “She’s the most compassionate, caring, understanding woman. An amazing wife and an amazing mom. She’s my superhero.”

The pair were first romantically linked in 2009 and wed in December 2011.

