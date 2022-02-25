      Weather Alert

AJR cancels Russia concert: “Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine”

Feb 25, 2022 @ 5:05pm

ABC/Christopher Willard

AJR has canceled the band’s upcoming concert in Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia,” the brother trio tweeted Friday. “Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior.”

“Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine,” the group adds. “At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

The show was scheduled to take place October 22 at the 1930 Moscow venue.

Many musicians have spoken up in recent days sharing their support for Ukraine, including Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Yungblud and Evanescence‘s Amy Lee.

