AJR confirms they’re working on their fifth album

AJR is very aware that they’ve been a little quiet as of late, which is why they broke some welcome news to explain their absence.

The trio took to Twitter and began their address by telling fans, “Love you guys, sorry if we’ve maybe been a little more quiet than usual, been writing nonstop on the road.”

“A year since OKO [OK ORCHESTRA] means a year of new weird feelings to write about. Really can’t wait for you guys to hear this new stuff,” the singers continued. That led them to finally confirming the excellent news that “AJR5 is on the way.”

It appears AJR was already teasing new music and cryptically tweeted a few days before the big reveal, “Everyone’s laughing at me, but not like they used to,” along with a violin emoji. That tweet ramped fans’ speculation that a new single is coming soon.

AJR also updated their Twitter bio to tell fans to “Pre-save new music.” The link leads to their website, but instead of a song title, fans are met with three question marks and urged to pre-save the mystery single on either Spotify or Apple Music.

AJR’s last album, OK ORCHESTRA﻿, came out in March 2021 and produced the hits “World’s Smallest Violin,” “Way Less Sad” and the RIAA-certified twice Platinum single “Bang!”

