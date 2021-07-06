      Weather Alert

AJR on Sustainability

Jul 6, 2021 @ 7:08am

The ‘A’ in AJR, Adam Met, is not only an incredibly successful independent musician, but he’s also a graduate of both Columbia and NYU, the founder/executive director of Sustainable Partners Inc, and a philanthropist with a passion for sustainability.

In episode 17 of The Spout Podcast, Adam breaks down what ‘being sustainable’ means and how that looks different for each of us. He explains that it’s much more than preventing “Climate Change” and how easy it is to take the first step towards making a difference no matter who you are.

