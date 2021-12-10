      Weather Alert

AJR's Adam Met earns PhD

Dec 10, 2021 @ 3:30pm

AJR‘s Adam Met is certainly ending 2021 with a “Bang!”

The oldest member of the brother trio has earned his PhD from the U.K.’s University of Birmingham. The band announced the news in a tweet Thursday, alongside a photo of Adam holding a copy of his thesis, which is titled Stakeholder Approaches to Human Rights and Development in the Commercial Context.

“Introducing…Dr. Adam Met,” the caption reads. “After years of study, he officially has his PhD.”

Adam’s academic pursuits were previously highlighted in a 2019 New York Times article, which mentioned he was “PhD candidate in international human rights law.”

In addition to officially becoming a Doctor of Philosophy this year, Adam’s 2021 included releasing the new AJR album ﻿OK ORCHESTRA﻿, which dropped in March. The record includes the singles “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad.”

