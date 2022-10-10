Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting
October 10, 2022 4:01AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday.
Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street.
They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle.
One driver ran off from that crash.
A 19-year-old then showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Akron police say that incident is somehow related to the traffic crash.