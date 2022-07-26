Akron Apparent Drowning Victim Was Set to Start High School, Play for Ellet

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old Akron Public Schools student is dead, an apparent drowning victim.

Springfield Township police and a school spokesperson say Toshaye Pope was under water for a time while swimming at Melanie Lake at Kim Tam Park on Canton Road in the township last Thursday.

He died on Sunday.

Pope was there with his Ellet High football team on an outing.

He was to be an incoming student at Akron Early College High School.