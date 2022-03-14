Akron Beltway Ramp Closures Monday Night Into Early Tuesday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ramp from State Route 8 southbound to Interstate 76 eastbound will be closed on Tuesday morning, March 15, between 12:30 A.M. and 5:00 A.M. for sign installation.
The detour will be SR 8 southbound to Perkins St. to Goodkirk St. to Market St. (State Route 18) to I-76 eastbound.
And the ramp from Interstate 77 northbound to I-277 westbound will be closed on Monday evening, March 14, between 10:00 P.M. and 11:30 P.M.
The detour will be Interstate 77 northbound to U.S. 224 eastbound to Kelly Ave. to U.S. 224 westbound.
Also, The ramp from Carrol St. to State Route 8 southbound will be closed on Monday evening, March 14, from 11:00 P.M. through Tuesday morning, March 15 at 5:00 A.M.