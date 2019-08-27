Akron-Canton Airport Adds NaloxBoxes Containing Narcan

GREEN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Canton Airport is taking steps to become better prepared for overdoses on their property. The airport has recently installed NaloBox units within its terminal. The boxes contain narcan nasal spray which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
They can be found on both the public and secure side of the airport and are alarmed so trained staff can tell if they’ve been opened. First respondents have just six minutes to arrive and begin administering the life saving drug during an overdose situation.