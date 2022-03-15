Akron Canton Food Bank Faces Issues, Despite Fading Pandemic
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just as the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank emerges from the throes of the pandemic, the supply chain, inflation and the war are having an impact now.
Food Bank CEO Dan Flowers says with continuing product availability issues, grocery stores have fewer surplus items to donate to the food bank.
But the need is greater and set to become even more so with the rapid rise in gasoline prices.
The food bank serves eight counties.
Their Harvest for Hunger campaign is underway.