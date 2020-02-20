Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Takes Next Step Toward Stark County Facility
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank announced the public phase of its capital campaign this afternoon that aims to build a new facility in Stark County.
The “Growing for Good” campaign aims to raise $11.5 million. President and CEO Dan Flowers says over $8.5 million has been raised so far.
“Growing for good,” Flowers said with a proud smile on his face to a jam packed crowd. “The campaign to reach further and feed more is a significant investment in this community’s future. And with your collective support we will change the history of hunger relief.”
About $3 million of the funds raised will go toward improvements at the Akron facility. Flowers says it will be used to expand the warehouse and cooler storage. The other $8.5 million will then go toward the Canton warehouse and pantry, which will be located at 1365 Cherry Avenue NE.
Canton deputy Mayor Fonda Williams spoke at the announcement event this morning, highlighting the many positives the new food bank will bring to the area.
“The city of Canton is extremely excited to see an investment such as this in ward two of the city of Canton,” said Williams. “The economic impact on our city and the social and health impacts on our residents, who sometimes struggle with food and security, will be absolutely significant.”