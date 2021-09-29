      Weather Alert

Akron Children’s Adds Drive-Thru Testing for Kids

Sep 29, 2021 @ 3:53pm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron campus of Akron Children’s Hospital is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing as of Wednesday of this week.

The service is available for all children and anyone up to age 26 still in the hospital’s care.

Appointments are required.

Testing is being done in the circular drive of the hospital’s Kay Jewelers Pavilion at 177 W. Exchange St.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Results are expected to be approximately 48 to 72 hours after testing.

