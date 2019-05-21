Akron Children’s North Canton Health Center Opens

(WHBC) – Akron Children’s Hospital’s North Canton Health Center opened on Tuesday.
The building, at 6076 Whipple Avenue NW on the Aultman North campus, brings together pediatric primary care, a dozen of the most in-demand specialty care practices and rehabilitation services under one roof.
Actually, some of the services don’t happen under a roof at all, as we caught up with Angie outside the back of the facility as her almost two-year-old son Giovanni was getting some physical and occupational therapy in the same session.
“So, they’re working on different skills as far as fine motor and gross motor skills in one session, and it’s helping immensely with his development.”
She says the new facility is tremendous.
“It’s convenient, and everything’s here for us to access all at one time, we’re just really excited about it.”
Dr. Kelly Casper says offering so much in one location reduces the stress level for parents.
“With this one building it’s convenient now, where they can come to one place that they’re familiar with and get all the services they need.”
A community open house is planned for Saturday, June 22nd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-Below, Rowan watches the Incrediball machine, and below that is video of Giovanni’s therapy-
Giovanni having some fun at a therapy session and Rowan enjoying the incredi-ball thingamabobber at Akron Children’s North Canton Health Center on Whipple Avenue that opened today.
Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Tuesday, May 21, 2019