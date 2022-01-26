Akron Children’s to Establish Canton Location
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Children’s Hospital is coming to Canton.
The hospital system will be establishing a regional Children’s Behavioral Health Center on the site.
Right now, the city-owned Cirelli Building is there, in the 600 block of 30th Street NW.
Children from Stark County will receive counseling there.
To start the process, city council sold the property for a dollar to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation, the city’s economic development arm.
They will sell it to a Canton-based development firm, the A Altman Company.
They will put up a new building and lease it to Akron Children’s for 30 years.
It’s a $2.8 million investment without any tax abatements.