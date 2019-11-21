Akron Father and Daughter are Arrested After Assault Last Month

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The father and daughter who remained at large for over a month after assaulting a man outside of an Akron gas station in October have both finally been arrested.
Authorities say 55 year old Lewis Ripley and his daughter 31 year old Christina Metz confronted and then attacked a man on October 10 outside of the Speedway located on East Exchange Street after thinking the man had stolen their dog. After realizing the dog was not theirs they fled.
Ripley was arrested on Saturday while Metz was found and arrested at 2:30 this morning. Both face charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery from a separate incident.