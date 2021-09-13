      Weather Alert

Akron Fire Kills 5, 4 Taken to Local Hospitals

Sep 13, 2021 @ 2:32pm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation of a fire that snuffed out the lives of five members of an Akron family early Monday morning.

The city’s fire department says firefighters were able to get into the burning structure in the 1100 block of Linden Avenue.

There, they pulled out three adults and one child, suffering burns and smoke inhalation.

But they could not save two adults and three children whose bodies were removed from the burnt shell of a house when the fire was extinguished.

Popular Posts
Steve from Blues Clues Explains Abrupt Exit With Emotional Message to Fans
Woman Television
Hulu Hiking Prices Of On-Demand Plans By $1 Per Month
Veronica Taylor Talks Pokémon and Acting with Sarah Quinn
Three Killed in Separate Motorcycle Crashes in Summit, State Holiday Death Count at 13
‘9-11 Memorial Climb’ Returns to McKinley Monument Saturday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On