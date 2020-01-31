Akron Man and Two Teens Arrested in Gun/Drug Bust
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23 year old man along with two teenagers were arrested yesterday morning in Akron after authorities executed a search warrant.
Members of the Akron Police department and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms searched a home in the 600 block of Sylvan Avenue. They found drugs and a pair of firearms in the home.
23 year old Markel Harris and the 16 and 17 year old boys who were with him at the residence were arrested on numerous drug and gun related charges.
Harris is in jail while the minors were transported to a juvenile detention facility.