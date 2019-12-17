Akron Man Arrested as Authorities were Investigating an Unrelated Crime

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man is behind bars after police found drugs in his vehicle when they were responding to a totally unrelated crime. Officers were called to the 640 block of Glendora Ave just before 11:30 PM Monday night for a shooting incident.
Upon arrival they were informed by 39 year old Emmanuel Tyler that his uncle had been shot after three men had allegedly broken into his home to demand drugs and money. During an investigation, officers noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia inside of Tyler’s car.
He admitted that they were his. Officers recovered over 118 grams of Marijuana and 30 grams of Cocaine. Tyler was later arrested on multiple drug related charges. Police are still investigating the shooting.