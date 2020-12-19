      Weather Alert

Akron Man Arrested, Connected to 12th Street NE Robbery, Shooting from November

Dec 19, 2020 @ 9:06am

Canton police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery and shooting on 12th Street NE late last month that landed a Canton man in the hospital with serious injuries: 46-year-old Michael Howard of Akron is charged with aggravated robbery… In that incident in the 800 block of 12th Street, police say three people robbed a woman at her home, shooting 43-year-old Cornell Hood in the shoulder; no word on his condition.

Popular Posts
taylor swift
Are Taylor Swift's 'folklore' and 'evermore' Actually Part Of A Trilogy?
Zorro Getting Female-Led Reboot On NBC From Robert Rodriguez And Sofia Vergara
Senator Proposes Free Streaming To Curb COVID-19 Spread During Holiday Season
Try This 'Secret' Hack For Finding Netflix Shows
lebron james
LeBron James Family Foundation On The Grow In Akron