Akron Man Arrested, Connected to 12th Street NE Robbery, Shooting from November
Canton police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery and shooting on 12th Street NE late last month that landed a Canton man in the hospital with serious injuries: 46-year-old Michael Howard of Akron is charged with aggravated robbery… In that incident in the 800 block of 12th Street, police say three people robbed a woman at her home, shooting 43-year-old Cornell Hood in the shoulder; no word on his condition.