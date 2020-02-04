Akron Man Arrested Following Car Chase in Stolen UPS Truck
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man is now behind bars after leading Jackson Township Police officers on a car chase in a stolen UPS Truck.
The incident began around 8 PM last night in the area of Portage Street NW and Frank Avenue NW. Police say they attempted to stop Travis Lanier but he ignored them.
Lanier reportedly drove the vehicle until he crashed. He then fled on foot and attempted to stop and steal multiple vehicles that were passing by in traffic. He was unsuccessful.
After being detained by police, Lanier was taken to the hospital where he again tried to escape but failed once again. He was arrested on multiple charges.
Police believe he might have been involved in other crimes in the area. An investigation is on going.