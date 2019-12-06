Akron Man Arrested for a Pair of Robberies in the Canton Area

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You might recall a few weeks ago when six robberies took place in the Canton area within a 12 hour span.
Yesterday, an Akron man was arrested in connection to two of them. Police say 22 year old Eon Freeman was arrested at his home by the US Marshals Task Force along with Canton Detectives.
Canton Police Lt Dennis Garren says Freeman played a role in the robberies of the Speedway Store on 12 Street NW and the Subway on Dueber AVE SW on November 18. Authorities are still searching for other suspects involved.