Akron Man Arrested in Connection with Area Homicide
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have arrested a 51 year old man from the city in connection with the death of a 59 year old woman whose dead body was discovered yesterday afternoon in the area of the 200 block of Annadale Avenue.
Akron Police tell WHBC News that the woman’s body was found in the woods with apparent stab wounds. Shortly after, an investigation started. Authorities found Kelli Clark driving the victims vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Clark was taken into custody and was questioned.
He is now charged with murder in connection to the victim’s death and has been transported to the Summit County jail. The victim’s name was not made available.