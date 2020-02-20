      Weather Alert

Akron Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Shooting His Mother

Feb 20, 2020 @ 4:34pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police arrested a man early this morning who allegedly shot his own mother.

Police say 38 year old Gerry Simmons shot his mother in the abdomen around 6 AM and then fled before they arrived. The 62 year old woman was found in the area of West Thornton and Yale Streets with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She informed officers that it was her son who had shot her and was taken to the hospital with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

Simmons was arrested shortly after in a near by area without incident. He remains behind bars.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Gatsby is Looking for a Family! And We are Looking for Volunteers!
Terms Of Use