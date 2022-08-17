Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
August 17, 2022 6:27AM EDT
LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’.
This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment.
The man was not hurt, and the derailment produced no environmental impact.
Norfolk Southern and the state patrol continue investigating.
A neighbor points to the sharp curve and dip into the valley on Southbound Manchester Avenue NW where the Norfolk Southern tracks cross the road.