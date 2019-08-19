Akron Man Drives Through Dunkin Donuts

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man took the term “Drive through” to a new level this weekend at an area Dunkin Donuts.
Officers say 70-year-old William Lavery drove his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe through the front of the Dunkin Donuts on Manchester Road in Coventry Township on Saturday afternoon.
Lavery reportedly was in the drive through lane, where he collided with multiple vehicles prior to crashing into the restaurant. His vehicle struck a customer upon entering the establishment. Three people were treated with minor injuries.
Lavery was charged with Driving under the influence, Driving under suspension, Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control and Negligent Assault.