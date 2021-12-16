Akron Man Found Guilty in Killing of Lake Man
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Happy to get justice for the victim’s family.
That’s the response from Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone, after an Akron man was found guilty of all charges including aggravated murder.
That’s for the 2018 shooting death of 31-year-old Brian Limoli of Lake Township.
Prosecutors say Clifford Walters Jr broke into the Limoli home on Cleveland Avenue NW, looking for money and shooting Limilo.
Walters went on trial Monday, and the jury returned its verdict on Wednesday.
He’ll be sentenced on Monday.