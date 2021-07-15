Akron Man Gets 23 to Life for Shooting Death of Longtime North Canton ‘Friend’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 30-year-old Akron man was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison Wednesday for the shooting death of his lifelong friend from North Canton.
Anthony Sisouphahn had pleaded guilty to murder and other charges on Monday.
30-year-old Alex Vilaseng was shot in the head outside his Hartman Street SE home in North Canton last March.
Prosecutor on the case Dennis Barr says it’s one of the more senseless crimes in his 36 years.
Sisouphahn never gave a statement about what happened to police.
The victim’s family was willing to accept the plea deal.