Akron Man Gets House Arrest for Accident That Kills 2020 GlenOak Grad
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A legal resolution in the fiery traffic death of a Plain Township man from August of last year.
20-year-old Christopher Lonkart of Akron was sentenced to house arrest and he cannot drive for two years after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges in the death of 18-year-old Jared Marcum.
Lonkart was trying to avoid road debris from a blown tire when he struck Marcum’s car, forcing it under the rear wheels of a gasoline tanker truck, which exploded in flames.