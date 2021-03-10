      Weather Alert

Akron Man Gets House Arrest for Accident That Kills 2020 GlenOak Grad

Mar 10, 2021 @ 3:49pm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A legal resolution in the fiery traffic death of a Plain Township man from August of last year.

20-year-old Christopher Lonkart of Akron was sentenced to house arrest and he cannot drive for two years after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges in the death of 18-year-old Jared Marcum.

Lonkart was trying to avoid road debris from a blown tire when he struck Marcum’s car, forcing it under the rear wheels of a gasoline tanker truck, which exploded in flames.

