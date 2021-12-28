      Weather Alert

Akron Man Sentenced to 42 Years to Life in 2018 Lake Killing

Dec 28, 2021 @ 5:19am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 41-year-old Akron man will do 42 years to life in prison for walking into a Lake Township home and killing a man.

Clifford Walters Jr. was sentenced Monday by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt in the 2018 shooting death of 31-year-old Brian Limoli.

Limoli was killed in his Cleveland Avenue NW home as the rest of his family hid in a closet.

Walters was found guilty of aggravated murder and other charges earlier this month.

Popular Posts
Authorities: Beware of Amazon Deliveries You Didn’t Order
Britney Spears' older brother controlled her friendships long before conservatorship, claims former dancer
Why Rob Thomas “hated” his childhood Christmases
Coldplay Has Year for Final Album
Report: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are “taking a break” from their relationship
Connect With Us Listen To Us On