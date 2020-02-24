Akron Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For 2018 Murder
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 24 year old Akron man was sentenced to life in prison this afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court.
Christian Pittman will have the opportunity of parole after serving 24 years behind bars. He was sentenced for the shooting death of 29 year old Diamond Smith back in June of 2018.
Pittman shot Smith following a robbery. The man who assisted him in the robbery, Cenqunn Woods, has also been sentenced to life in prison.