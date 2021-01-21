Akron Man Serious After Being Shot in NW Canton Wednesday Night
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 32-year-old Akron man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 500 block of Arlington Avenue NW a few blocks from Aultman late Wednesday night.
Police found David Moore in a driveway there.
He’d been shot once in the chest and stomach area.
Police want to talk to a woman who left the scene in a vehicle.
She is being sought.
Witnesses tell police there was a verbal dispute between the two, then a gunshot was heard.