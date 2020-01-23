Akron Man Shot and Killed in Car

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Wednesday afternoon in the area of Eastland Avenue and Bethany Avenue.
Police say a 29 year old man was shot while sitting in the front seat of a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped during the time of the incident. Reports indicate that the driver, a 27 year old female was in a verbal altercation with the alleged suspect.
The suspect allegedly fired an unknown amount of rounds into the vehicle during the verbal altercation. The man in the passenger seat was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. Police are asking anyone who might have information on the incident to contact them at 330-375-2490.