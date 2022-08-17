Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man’s Arrest Following Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No additional arrests were made in Akron Monday night after police say a small but hostile crowd gathered around police officers making an arrest.

That forced them to do their work at another location.

Akron police say they were trying to arrest the 23-year-old man along Diagonal Road.

He had accompanied a 31-year-old man who was shot and injured earlier.

The 23-year-old possessed a concealed gun he was not allowed to have.