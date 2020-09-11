Akron PD: Drug Suspects Made Brand-Name Edibles, Used Jackson Warehouse
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two Stark County men accused of illegally selling THC-infused cigarettes and even brand-name cereal products were making the items themselves, with their main warehouse in the 6000 block of Wise Avenue NW in Jackson Township, according to Akron police who started the investigation last year.
24-year-old Demarco Jones of Canal Fulton and 44-year-old Tyron Keith of Canton were not licensed to make or sell such products and are now federally charged; two others were also arrested.