Akron PD: Man Arrested After Stealing Pickle Truck

August 11, 2022 7:05AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say a man stole a pickle truck on Tuesday.

Now he’s in a real pickle.

They say 38-year-old Laurence Word jumped into the driver’s seat of the Akron Pickle Company van as the driver was making a delivery at the Hope Cafe.

The vehicle was still running.

They say Word drove to a thrift store and stole clothing, then crashed the van into a building where he was arrested.

The good news: the small company will still reportedly be participating in the first annual Akron Pickle Festival this weekend.

