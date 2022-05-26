Akron PD Searching for Suspects in Canton Road Bank Heist
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police and the FBI are looking for three people involved in a bank robbery Wednesday.
The APD says two men entered the US Bank on Canton Road in the Ellet area and passed a note demanding money.
At least one man acted as if he was carrying a gun.
The men jumped into a waiting dark-gray Lincoln Nautilus with tinted windows, with the third person driving off.
Anyone with information concerning the bank robbery is strongly encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
Or 330-375-2Tip for the Summit County Crimestoppers.
Or Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
Callers can remain anonymous