Akron PD: Shooting at Memorial Vigil, One Dead, Two Injured

Jun 2, 2022 @ 4:51am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are calling it “senseless”.

Gunfire Wednesday evening during a memorial vigil in the North Hill area of Akron, killing one and injuring two others.

It happened on Wall Street.

A 30-year-old man in what police are calling a “large” memorial crowd was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Two other men have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say someone approached the crowd during the vigil and opened fire.

Someone in that crowd may have fired back.

