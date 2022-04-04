Akron Police Arrest 37-Year-Old in Weekend Shooting Death
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 37-year-old Akron man is jailed on murder charges for the weekend shooting death of a 27-year-old man.
Christopher Bailey became an immediate person of interest as Akron police investigated an incident in the 500 block of LaFollette Street from Saturday night.
He lived at the house where the shooting occurred.
The victim was shot several times, found by responding officers in the driveway of the residence.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.