      Weather Alert

Akron Police Deal With Teen Killing, Standoff

Oct 13, 2021 @ 4:25am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A shooting death in Akron Tuesday afternoon that was followed by a standoff and the arrest of a suspect.

Akron police responded to Bernice Avenue where they found a man behind the wheel of a car.

He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the the hospital.

Several people ran from the scene when officers arrived.

One holed up in a house on Russell Avenue until the SWAT team convinced him to come outside.

Popular Posts
New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer
Joaquin Phoenix Hints A ‘Joker’ Sequel Could Happen
Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton mourn the loss of a loved one in “Ghost” video
Meghan Trainor clarifies that she only did *that* with her husband that *one time*
This “Masked Singer” Made Everyone Cry
Connect With Us Listen To Us On