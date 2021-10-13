Akron Police Deal With Teen Killing, Standoff
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A shooting death in Akron Tuesday afternoon that was followed by a standoff and the arrest of a suspect.
Akron police responded to Bernice Avenue where they found a man behind the wheel of a car.
He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the the hospital.
Several people ran from the scene when officers arrived.
One holed up in a house on Russell Avenue until the SWAT team convinced him to come outside.