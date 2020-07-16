Akron Police Have Suspect Vehicle, Persons of Interest in Murder of Father, Young Daughter
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police detectives are asking for your help in identifying three people of interest in connection with the rundown deaths of a city man and his 1-year-old daughter.
They also have photographic images of a suspect vehicle, a large SUV, maybe a Cadillac Escalade, with noticeable ground-effect lights.
The vehicle ran over 43-year-old Horace Lee and little Azeria Tucker as he pushed her in a stroller down Crouse Street on Sunday.
Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering $5000 for information leading to the indictments and arrests.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
For Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS.
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.