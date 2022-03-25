      Weather Alert

Akron Police: Juvenile Found Shot to Death in City Home

Mar 25, 2022 @ 6:50am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are investigating the death of a young person.

They say a juvenile was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a home on Dayton Place Thursday afternoon.

No other information is being given about the victim.

Police do say they have talked to three juveniles seen leaving the house just after the incident.

They welcome any information anyone might have.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Callers can remain anonymous

