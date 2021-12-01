      Weather Alert

Akron Police Looking for Bank Robber

Dec 1, 2021 @ 4:28am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are on the hunt for a bank robber.

The Fifth Third branch in the 600 block of West Market Street was robbed Monday afternoon.

Bank employees say the man had a demand note and quickly fled the scene.

There are surveillance images, as seen above.

The suspect was wearing sunglasses, headband, dark colored pants, and a jacket with distinct looking uniform/security patches on the sleeve.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Callers can remain anonymous,

