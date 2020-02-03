Akron Police Looking For Man Who Attempted to Rob Area Bank
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Detectives with the Akron Police Department are still investigating an attempted bank robbery that took place within the city on late Friday afternoon.
Police say a single suspect entered the Key bank located in the 200 block of South Main Street around 4 PM, walked up to the teller and demanded all the cash out of the drawer.
After not getting the money he demanded, the suspect attempted to steal from customers in the store and made threats toward their lives.
He fled the bank shortly after with no money. No one was harmed. Police are still searching to find him.