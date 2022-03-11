Akron Police Make Arrest in February Murder
A 36 year old man is now in custody, charged with the murder of Jeremy Butcher last month.
Akron police say they arrested Keith Soto in Cleveland yesterday. He’s now in the Summit County jail. He had been identified as a person of interest in the case and after further investigation a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On February 10th officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Yukon Avenue. When they arrived, they found two shooting victims. A 29-year-old male, later identified as Jeremy Butcher, was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A second victim, a 37-year-old male, was also found with a gunshot wound.
The 29-year-old male was critically wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are working to gather additional information and hope to identify the suspect(s) responsible for this incident.