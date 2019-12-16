Akron Police Say Man Killed in Shooting Incident Drew Handgun

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified 40 year old Mohammad Isaifan of Akron as the man who was fatally shot on Sunday by Akron Police.
Police say they found his car parked at the median of Interstate 76 east near East Market Street at about 8:30 a.m. with a 9 mm Glock, two handgun magazines and ammunition inside. Soon after, officers found Isaifan walking in the area of Brittain Road and Evans Avenue wearing camouflage pants and an outer ammo-style carrier.
A struggle occurred officers approached him and attempted to pat him down for weapons. They say Isaifan drew a handgun that was holstered on his side. Officers drew their weapons, fired and hit Isaifan multiple times, killing him.
An investigation following his death revealed that Isaifan had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, several magazines and a rife case stored in his apartment. Investigators learned that Isaifan had prior convictions for Impersonating a Police Officer (2014) and Inducing Panic (2008).