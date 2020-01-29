Akron Police Searching for Aggravated Robbery Suspect

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place last night at an area liquor store.
Police say they responded to a call at Copley Liquor Express in the 1400 block of Copley Road just after 10 PM. When they arrived the found the store owner with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police say he and a 40 year old female victim were exiting the store when a man robbed them at gunpoint.
The suspect, who is described as an average sized black man in his 30’s reportedly snatched the female victims bag before shooting the store owner and running away.
The store owner was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.