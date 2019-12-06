Akron Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Bank

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a bank robbery that took place last night in the city.
Officers responded to a robbery at Huntington Bank in the 800 block of West Market Street in Akron at 5 PM. They were told by a teller than a while male suspect entered the bank, passed a note and demanded money.
The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported and no weapon was seen. He was seen driving away in a silver or gray four door Toyota Corolla that had previously been reported stolen.
He was described as someone in his early 40s with a shaved head, weighing around 200 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.