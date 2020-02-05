Akron Police Searching for Pizza Drive Thru Robber
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A pizza chain restaurant in Akron was robbed by a man going through the drive through last night. The suspect responsible didn’t even need a get away car.
Police say a man placed an order at the Little Caesars pizza on Copley Road around 9:30 PM. When he arrived to the window, he showed the employee behind the register a gun and demanded money.
The employee complied and the suspect got away before police arrived. They are still searching to find the suspect. Anyone with info is encouraged to contact Akron authorities.