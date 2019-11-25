Akron Police Searching for Suspect involved in Shooting Sunday Night

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place last night in the 1400 block of Tonawanda Avenue. Officers say they found a 46 year old male victim laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the chest after responding to a call just before 10 PM.
That victim, who has been identified as Eddie Lewis, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Authorities say they have little information on what led up to this shooting and have no suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact, Akron PD.